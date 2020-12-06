Northview High Graduate Shot And Killed In Jackson, Alabama

A Northview High School graduate was shot and killed in Jackson, Alabama, and his college roommate is charged with his death.

Daniel Lamar Merit, age 20 of Century, was in a vehicle with Gordon Marks, 20, Friday night in the area of the McDonald’s in Jackson when there was some sort of gun play, according to Jackson Police. Merit was killed when the gun went off. Authorities said alcohol was believed to be involved in the incident.

Marks, who owned the gun, was arrested and charged of manslaughter and possession of a weapon without a permit. He was booked into the Clarke County (AL) Jail.

Police described Marks and Merit as college roommates on break; Marks is from Jackson.

Merit was a 2019 graduate of Northview High School where he was a multi-sport athlete. Merit played football, basketball, advanced to state in track and placed in regional weightlifting for the Chiefs.





Pictured: Daniel Lamar Merit as he graduated from Northview High School in 2019. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.