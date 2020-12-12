New Urgent Care Center Coming To Atmore

A new urgent care center click will be built on Highway 21 at I-65 in Atmore.

The Escambia County Healthcare Authority and Atmore Community Hospital announced that construction on the new clinic will begin in the first quarter of 2021, and it is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We have spent a great deal of time researching the most successful urgent care and healthcare models across the country, working with our community leaders and developing a plan of action to build the clinic,” said Debbie Rowell, ECHCA board chairwoman.

Care at the new urgent care clinic will feature a lab, X-ray equipment, a pharmacy and wellness care.

The health care authority said the facility will allow increased access care for residents of Atmore and surrounding areas.