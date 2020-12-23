Manhunt For Stolen Vehicle Suspect In Cantonment

There was a manhunt in the area of Highway 29 in Cantonment Wednesday afternoon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had been reported stolen to Pensacola Police. The vehicle was found off the roadway in the area of Woodbury Circle and Highway 95A, not far from Highway 29.

A perimeter was established while deputies searched for a suspect that may have been in the area. There was no description of the suspect available and no word of any arrests.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.