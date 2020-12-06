Man Wanted For Aggravated Battery Hours After Being Released From Escambia Jail

December 6, 2020

Hours after he was released from jail, an Escambia County man is wanted for battery.

Eric James Doyle, 34, was released from the Escambia County Jail about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. By 2:30 p.m., an Escambia County new release said he was wanted for aggravated battery.

He was described as a 170 pound, 5-foot 11-inch white male with brown or black hair and a beard.

Anyone that knows Doyle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Doyle was being held on charges that included aggravated battery. Escambia County, which operates the jail, did not say if he was released by mistake or is accused of a different crime.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 