It’s Hurricane Sally Deadline Day: Apply For Financial Help, Put Out Debris By Today

December 1, 2020

Today is the deadline to apply for Hurricane Sally financial assistance, and the final day to put out debris or drop it off at a designated site.

Financial Help

The FEMA application deadline for Escambia County residents with uninjured losses is Tuesday, December 1.

Survivors can register with FEMA:

  • By visiting DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Downloading the FEMA App for smartphones
  • Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available.

December 1 also is the deadline for homeowners and renters, businesses of all sizes, and nonprofit organizations to apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans for physical property damage. The deadline for working capital applications for small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations is July 2, 2021. For more information, visit  https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.

Debris Collection

The third and final Hurricane Sally debris collection pass begins Tuesday, with a goal to collect all of the roadside debris in Escambia County by Christmas.

Debris that was generated by Hurricane Sally should be placed and sorted on the area immediately adjoining the road in front of your home. Vegetative debris like tree limbs need to be separate from construction and demolition materials like drywall and carpet. Keep debris away from storm drains, low power lines, other utilities and mailboxes.

In addition to curbside removal of debris for residents, residential drop off sites are accepting vegetative debris generated by Hurricane Sally through today. The locations are:

  • Escambia County Equestrian Center at 7750 Mobile Highway
  • John R. Jones Athletic Complex at 555 East Nine Mile Road
  • Oak Grove Convenience Center at 745 North Highway 99
  • Baars Field at 13020 Sorrento Road
  • Lexington Terrace at 900 S Old Corry Field Road
  • Park East at 1233-1235 at Fort Pickens Road

