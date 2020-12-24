Holiday Hours For COVID-19 Testing, Including Rapid Test, In Cantonment And Brownsville

Community Heath of Northwest Florida has announced hours for COVID-19 testing in Cantonment and Brownsville during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The testing sites at Cantonment Pediatrics and the Brownville Community Center will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The sites will be open regular hours all other weekdays, including Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Weekday hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m at Cantonment Pediatrics and 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center. Both locations offer drive-thru testing for individuals without symptoms. No pre-screening required, just show a photo identification and insurance card if insured.

Rapid testing is available at both locations for Escambia County residents that are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Individuals seeking rapid testing must first call (850) 746-2684 to be pre-screened and scheduled.

For general questions about COVID-19 mobile testing, call Community Health of Northwest Florida’s main number at (850) 436-4630; do not call Cantonment Pediatrics or the Brownsville Community Center.