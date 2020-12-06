Gloria Marie Carnley

Gloria Marie Carnley went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the age of 70. She was born on June 19, 1950, in Molino, Florida. She loved to hunt, fish, cook but most of all she loved loving her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Rickey J. Carnley; father, William Benjamin Johnson; mother, Mamie Lee Chavers Johnson; brothers, William and Junior Johnson; sisters, Ruby Griffis, Dot Bohannon, Mary Lee Gilmore, Ester Mae Cartwright, and Kathleen Johnson.

Gloria is survived by her two sons, Jackie (Lynn) Carnley of McDavid, FL and Kevin (Lisa) Carnley of Cantonment, FL; three brothers, Fred (Faye) Johnson, Buford (Dollie) Johnson and Jimmy Johnson; three sisters, Evelyn Talbot, Louise Capps and Laura Mae Kimmons; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor Glenn Johnson officiating.

Burial was held in Ray’s Chapel Cemetery in McDavid, FL.

Pallbearers were Brandon Carnley, Jared Carnley, Nathan Carnley, James Emmons and Cliff Emmons.

Tim Talbot, Johnny Johnson and Jackie Johnson will act as honorary bearers.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.