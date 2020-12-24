Freezing Tonight; Coldest Christmas Day In Decades

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Temperatures will fall this afternoon as winds increase. Tonight will be freezing cold with lows in the middle to upper 20s. That sets us up for the coldest Christmas day since 1995 when the low was 26. And then it gets colder Friday night with hard freeze lows in the lower 20s.

This Afternoon: Cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 40 by 5pm. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 27. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 46. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.