Freezing Tonight; Coldest Christmas Day In Decades

December 24, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Temperatures will fall this afternoon as winds increase. Tonight will be freezing cold with lows in the middle to upper 20s. That sets us up for the coldest Christmas day since 1995 when the low was 26. And then it gets colder Friday night with hard freeze lows in the lower 20s.

This Afternoon: Cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a temperature falling to around 40 by 5pm. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 27. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 46. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 