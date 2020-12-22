Former Century Council Member Gary Riley Has Passed Away. He Served For 20 Years.

December 22, 2020

Former Century council member Gary Riley has passed away.

Riley was a man that loved Century and he spent two decades of his life on the town council working to make it a better place.

He announced in 2018 that he would not see re-election due to a health issue. He remained in office until January 2019.

“I want to thank the town for having me here for as long as I have been. I enjoyed every day,” a tearful Riley said in 2018.

“But when you get to the point where you can’t do the job the way the job is suppose to be done, I think it is time to leave. We pray that whoever qualifies for the seat will do the job well,” he said. “You have a good council here right now. I hope that ones that come in and join the ones that are here will help make this town a better town.”

Riley was first elected to the Century Town Council in 1998.

Complete funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Pictured: A tearful Gary Riley announced in May 2018 that he would not seek re-election after serving 20 years on the Century Town Council. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 