Florida Gas Prices Jump After Solid Gains In Oil Prices

December 7, 2020

Florida gas prices were up an average of 13 cents last week, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon in the state was up to $2.16 a gallon, still 38 cents less than this time last year.

Escambia County gas prices averaged a little less than the rest of the state at $2.13. In Cantonment, a low of $2.13 could be found on Muscogee Road Sunday night, will Pensacola prices bottomed out at $1.91 at a station on Airport Boulevard.

Oil prices remain the primary driver for prices at the pump. The price of crude reached a new 9-month high on Friday, settling at $46.26 per barrel. The price of US crude is now nearly 25% more than a month ago.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 