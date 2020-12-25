First Responders Put On Christmas Light Show For Children’s Hospital Patients

December 25, 2020

“This evening we gathered our friends and family to make sure the kids at Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart had a Merry and Bright Christmas. May you each welcome the morning with joy. Merry Christmas Pensacola.” – Pensacola Police Department

The Pensacola Police Department, Pensacola Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and others put on a Christmas light show Christmas eve night at Studer Family Children’s Hospital.

Photos courtesy Pensacola Police Department for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 