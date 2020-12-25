First Responders Put On Christmas Light Show For Children’s Hospital Patients

“This evening we gathered our friends and family to make sure the kids at Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart had a Merry and Bright Christmas. May you each welcome the morning with joy. Merry Christmas Pensacola.” – Pensacola Police Department

The Pensacola Police Department, Pensacola Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and others put on a Christmas light show Christmas eve night at Studer Family Children’s Hospital.

Photos courtesy Pensacola Police Department for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.