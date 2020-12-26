FDOT Still Targeting March To Reopen The Pensacola Bay Bridge. Here’s The Latest Update.

As the year comes to a close, the vendors under contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) continue to focus on removing debris and driving piles for the reconstruction of the Pensacola Bay Bridge. While these efforts will continue over the next several weeks, most of the debris removal is near the bottom of the bay.

Concurrently, multiple teams are working around the clock to ensure pile driving efforts remain on schedule. Crews are moving the pile driving template ahead and working on pier removal at night to keep ahead of the daytime pile driving crews. An additional pile driving hammer is onsite to increase the ability to drive piles in less time. Beams are also being set at several spans on the Pensacola Bay Bridge and deck work has begun to reconstruct the roadway.

The current numbers on the demolition and repair activities to date include:

Seven fully damaged spans removed.

Eight partial damaged spans removed.

16 damaged pedestrian path beams removed.

61 damaged I-beams removed with eight replaced.

Four damaged trophy pieces removed.

11 replacement piles driven.

In addition to these efforts, FDOT has directed Skanska to review all mooring and/or securing methods to assure the safety and protection of the public and their property in the Pensacola Bay area after a construction barge owned Skanska broke loose this past weekend and became stuck against private docks near the Pensacola Bay Bridge. FDOT is also monitoring Skanska’s investigation with state and local authorities to determine if the line connecting the barge to the sea floor had been severed.

Work to widen 2,000 feet of northbound and southbound S.R. 281 south of the I-10 interchange and the eastbound I-10 off ramp at S.R. 281 to two lanes to improve travel time on the detour route is nearing completion. Commuters can also use the Escambia County Area Transit’s (ECAT) temporary bus route travel between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze free of charge.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge have been suspended through Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge has a targeted re-opening date of March 2021. Once repairs are complete, all four lanes will be open with no load restrictions. As each repair method is developed, FDOT will be conducting reviews to ensure the contractor is hitting all milestones in the established schedule.