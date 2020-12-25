Escambia Sheriff’s Office And Rudolph Stop The Grinch From Stealing Christmas

December 25, 2020

There were no worries about The Grinch this Christmas in Escambia County, thanks to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Rudolph.

The Grinch was found in the ECOS parking lot, dressed as Santa Claus. Rudolph spotted The Grinch, and immediately called for help.

The Grinch is being held in the Escambia County Jail until December 26.

“We hope he thinks through his actions, and his heart will grow three sizes. Thank you for the multiple leads we received during this search. Merry Christmas,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 