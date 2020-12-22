Escambia County Man Killed His Stepson Before Trying To Kill Stepson’s Girlfriend, ECSO Says

An Escambia County man is charged with shooting and killing his stepson and attempting to kill the stepson’s girlfriend, according to a newly released arrest report.

James Isiah Blackmon, Jr., 54, was charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of his stepson, 38-year old Christoper Roan, and first degree premeditated attempted murder for attempting to shoot and kill Roan’s girlfriend, according to an arrest report. He was also charged with a felony weapons offense for allegedly shooting into a camper where the stepson’s girlfriend was in hiding. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find Blackmon’s wife standing on the front porch of the home and stating that her son was dead and her husband had fled the scene.

Deputies entered the home to find Roan on the floor partially in a hallway with a female witness by his side. He was dead with a gunshot wound to his forehead an multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, according to an ECSO report.

Moments later, deputies were behind Blackmon’s Dodge Charger as headed back to the scene. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in front of the home and took him into custody without further incident. A Smith and Wesson handgun was on the floorboard of the Charger, deputies said.

Blackmon made statements to deputies, but those statements were redacted from the arrest report.

As they continued their investigation, deputies found several silver-colored shell casings in the backyard near a camper, along with several bullet holes in the camper. They found a a firearm with an empty magazine on the back porch railing, according to the report. The shell casings found near Roan’s body were brass.

Blackmon’s wife told investigator that an ongoing argument between Blackman and stepson Roan escalated .

The wife told deputies that she “got between them again and James just [expletive] pulls the damn trigger and unloads on my son”, according the report, before saying he was going outside to kill the girlfriend.

The girlfriend told investigators that she ran inside the camper, and Blackmon opened fire.

Exclusive photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.