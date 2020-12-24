Escambia County ‘Playing Offense’ As Local First Responders Get COVID-19 Vaccinations

First responders in Escambia County are finally “playing offense” in the fight against COVID-19 after the county received its first Moderna vaccine shipment.

Interim Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore was the first employee to receive the Moderna vaccine Wednesday morning.

“This is the first time that we can go on the offensive. We’ve been playing defense since March, and now we have a tool in our toolbox to go on the offensive, which is a great feeling,” Gilmore said. Personally, getting vaccinated gives me a little more confidence. I will be a little more at ease going into places, and I think most of the first responders here today feel that way, and that’s why they are here.”

Escambia County EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and City of Pensacola firefighters who volunteered were also vaccinated Wednesday against COVID-19. The county will continue to offer the vaccine to first responders over the next couple of weeks.

“There is a lot of misinformation about the vaccine so when it does roll out to the community, I encourage everyone to do their research and do not get your information solely from social media. Go to CDC or the state of Florida websites or call your health department or local provider to determine if this right for you,” he added.

Long-term care residents in Escambia County are also being vaccinated by workers from CVS and Walgreens. Local hospitals received their vaccines for frontline healthcare workers earlier this week.

Pictured: Interim Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore (top) receives the first vaccine for Escambia County first responders Wednesday from paramedic Crystal Dirks. Pictured first below: ECFR Captain Craig Ammons vaccinates Battalion Chief Norm Robinson Second below: Escambia EMS supervisor Joey Kirman receives his vaccine dose from paramedic Ginger Given. Third below: Pensacola Fire Chief Ginny Cranor is vaccinated by Kirman. Pictured bottom: The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for Escambia County first responders. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.