Eighth Red Bulb Placed On Wreath After Apartment Fire

Escambia County Fire Rescue has placed an additional red bulb on the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath, bringing the total to eight residential structure fires so far during December. Last year’s campaign concluded with 13 red bulbs.

The eighth residential fire of December occurred in the 5800 block of Penny Lane on Sunday about 3:$5 a.m. One apartment was a total loss, and the adjoining apartment was vacant but had moderate smoke and water damage.

The occupant was able to escape the fire, but was transported by Escambia County EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If your home does not have a working smoke detector, call Escambia County Fire Rescue at (850) 595-HERO (4376) or (850) 436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the city of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential home.