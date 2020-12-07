ECSO Looking For Missing, Endangered Woman Last Seen Two Weeks Ago

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered Cantonment woman.

Leslie Weaden, 19, was reported missing to the ECSO on December 6, but she was last seen two week ago in the 700 block of Ellington Street. She may be driving a red 2003 Ford Mustang with a missing bumper and Florida tag number LHUN11.

Anyone with information on Weaden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436.-9620.