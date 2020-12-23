Dedria’s Gift Donates To Long Term Care Facilities For Residents At Christmas

Dedria’s Gift, with help from St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Century, was able to make donations to two long term care facilities for residents to use at Christmas.

The donations were made to the Century Center for Rehabilitation and Healing and West Gate Village in Brewton.

Dedria’s Gift makes donations and provides to the community in honor of Dedria Robinson, who was killed in 2005 in an automobile accident at age 11.

Pictured: Donations presented to Dedria’s Gift to Century Center for Rehabilitation and Healing (above) and West Gate Village in Brewton (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.