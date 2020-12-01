Cool Day, Another Freezing Night

Another freeze in forecast in the North Escambia area for Tuesday night.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

To prevent freezing and possible damage to outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 60.