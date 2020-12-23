Century Extends Interim Town Manager’s Contract For Another Year

The Town of Century has extended their contract with interim Town Manager Vernon Prather by a year.

His employment agreement was in effect until December 1 and then went to a month to month basis. Monday night, the town council voted to extend it by a year, retroactive to December 1.

Council member Luis Gomez expressed concerns that he had approached Prather, Mayor Henry Hawkins and other town staffers for several months about the expiring contract, but no one would listen or place it on a council agenda.

“It seemed to me like it was blatant disregard,” Gomez said.

“My problem is you are looking over me,” he added. “I am part of this council.”

Each town council meeting includes a dedicated time for a council member comments, and council members can bring anything to the table for discussion or a vote during the meet. Gomez made no mention of Prather’s contract during council meetings during the last several months, until this past Monday night.

Most council members and Hawkins agreed that Prather had done an exceptional job over the past year, and council member Sandra McMurray Jackson recommended that his contract be extended by 90 days because a new mayor and two new council members take office in early January.

“We can’t afford to start anew right now. We have so many things hanging in the balance right now,” council member Brenda Spencer said. “Let’s just work together and get it done.”

Spencer made a motion to extended the contract by one year, with a performance review by the council at least every quarter.

Prather is paid $40 an hour for 30 hours per week, or $1,200 per week ($62,400 yearly). He has complete control over his work schedule and hours worked. If he exceeds 30 hours per week, he is not be paid overtime but will us allowed to take comp time off at his discretion. He also receives a $600 per month vehicle allowance, but does not receive employee benefits such as vacation, retirement or insurance.

Pather began working for the town on a consulting basis as part of a $35 an hour package deal when Buz Eddy came on board in July 2019 following a scathing grand jury report on town operations.

Prather served Gulf Breeze in various positions from 2006 to 2017, including director of public services, operations consultant and assistant city manager, while Eddy retired as Gulf Breeze city manager in 2017 after 25 years on the job. Prather holds wastewater and water certifications in addition his on the job experience.

The Century Charter Review Committee was working on a revised charter that might have created a mayor-town manager form of government. Their efforts to have a revised charter on the 2020 ballot were sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pictured: Century interim town manager Vernon Prather addresses the Century Town Council in December 2019. NorthEscambia.com file photos.