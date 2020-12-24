Cantonment Woman Robbed At Gunpoint By Her Daughter And Daughter’s Boyfriend

A Cantonment woman found bleeding in a Cantonment street was robbed by her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Autumn Lee Beede, 40, was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, false imprisonment, larceny of a credit card, petit theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Forrest Street where they found an extremely upset female in the street bleeding from her wrists where she had been zip-tied.

The woman told deputies that she had been inside her residence with her daughter Beede when she stepped out to smoke. A few minutes later, Beede came back into the residence followed by a white male holding a handgun while wearing a hoodie, gloves and mask on his face, according to arrest report.

The victim said the male suspect put the gun to her head, covered her face, zip-tied her wrists together and tied her feet with an extension cord. She was placed in a bathroom, and the door was tied shut with an extension cord.

According to the ECSO, the victim stated the male said, “Don’t turn around or I will shoot you and ma’am, I don’t want to do that.”

The woman said she was in the bathroom for about 30 minutes before she could escape. She said that she believed the male suspect to be Lister, based upon his voice.

She discovered her 2019 Kia Sorento was missing, along with her phone and a wallet containing a debit card, cash and checkbook. She called her credit union and discovered there were already unsuccessful attempts to use the debit card at an ATM inside a Tom Thumb on East Nine Mile Road, and the card had been used for a $139.07 purchase at Winn Dixie on Nine Mile Road. In a follow-up investigation, deputies obtained video surveillance of Beede and Lister using the victim’s debit card at both locations.

The ECSO said the victim made positive identification of both suspects from the videos.

Beede remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $114,000, while Lister’s bond was set at $92,000.