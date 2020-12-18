Cantonment Woman Charged With Stealing Newly Purchased Pickup From Couple

A Cantonment woman is charged with allegedly stealing a newly purchased used pickup truck from a local couple.

Kristi Nicole Mitchell, 43 was charged with felony grand theft of a vehicle, felony grand theft and criminal mischief.

The victim was out with friends when she told Mitchell that she would give her a ride to work, but the victim needed to stop by her house first, according to an arrest report. Shortly after arriving on Cottage Hill Road, the victim and her husband discovered that the 2002 two-two Ford F50 pickup truck they had just bought was missing.

The truck, valued at $2,500, also contained $1,456 worth of personal property including a phone, two jackets, makeup and nail polish, sunglasses and a fire pit, the report states.

The phone was tracked, eventually leading to the discovery of the truck behind a residence on Cedartown Road in Molino. The resident stated that it had been dropped off for repairs, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report said. The truck had $1,550 worth of damage, including a dent in the rear bumper and damage to the passenger’s side mirror. In addition, the entire exhaust system was missing.

The stolen items that were in the pickup truck have not been recovered.

Mitchell remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $7,500.