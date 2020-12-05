Cantonment Rotary Club Presents Culinary Scholarships

The Cantonment Rotary Club for recently awarded Amber “AJ” Gill and Patrick Newburn with the Cantonment Rotary Club Culinary Endowed Scholarship.

“It is an honor to be a student at PSC (Pensacola State College) and I cannot wait to see what the semesters ahead of me hold. With the support you have provided, I can continue toward a career as a chef that will help me provide for myself and my family,” Newburn said.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.