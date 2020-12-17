Cantonment Man Facing Multiple Charges For Stealing Electronics From Target, Walmart Stores

December 17, 2020

A Cantonment man is facing list of charges for allegedly stealing electronics from multiple Target and Walmart stores in Escambia County.

Terry Maurus Jackson, 38, is charged with two counts of felony grand theft, three counts of felony petit theft, three misdemeanor  counts of petit theft, and two counts of felony fraud.

He allegedly took items including earbuds, big screen televisions and wireless headphones from the stores without paying, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

In one incident, a Walmart loss prevention employee reporting finding Jackson selling several 58-inch televisions on the “Let It Go” app. She created an account and contacted Jackson about the televisions.

Jackson has prior petit theft convictions from 2017, according to the report. Due a probation violation, he was being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The arrest report notes the possible involvement of a female in some of the thefts, but she has not yet been charged.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 