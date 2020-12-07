Candlelight Vigils Honors Those Killed And Injured In NAS Pensacola Terrorist Attack

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night on the first anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack on NAS Pensacola. The vigil at Blue Wahoos Stadium honored the three sailors killed in the attack and those that were injured.

Those in attendance held their candles silently for 15 minutes, which was the amount of time from the first to the last gunshot in Building 633 the morning of December 6, 2019.

The attack claimed the lives of Ensign Joshua Watson, Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham and Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Cameron Walters. Their families and the families of those injured were honored with flowers during the community memorial ceremony.

“But as horrifying and awful as that morning was, I also took inspiration in the way we responded,” flight instructor Lt. Cmdr. Mason Hoyt said, “from the courageous and selfless acts of those present when the first bullets started to ring out, and those that rushed into harm’s way trying to help others.”

“This act of terror, of mass murder, was intended to frighten our community and our nation into chaos and retreat, but they have failed,” Rep Michelle Salzman said. “Our community is strong; we are Pensacola strong.”

Photos courtesy Pensacola Blue Wahoos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Vigel oragnizer Desire Patterson and commander of NAS Pensacola Capt. Timothy F. Kinsella Jr. hold up a plaque during the vigil for NAS Pensacola victims