Blue Angels License Plate Reaches 3,000 Orders Needed To Put Plate Into Production

The Blue Angels specialty license plate will become a reality after the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation received more than the necessary 3,000 voucher presales in less than three months.

In September 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law approving the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation’s Blue Angels specialty license plate. On October 1. he Escambia County Tax Collector, in partnership with the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, began accepting online voucher orders to collect the 3,000 commitments needed for production to being.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles should place the plate into production sometime after the first of the year. The production process will happen over the coming months and then the plates will be distributed to the various county tax collector offices throughout the state.

If you purchased a voucher for the Blue Angel plate, your voucher is being held electronically in the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles database under your name and driver license number. If you purchased the voucher for someone else, the voucher is being held under the recipient’s name and driver license number.

Until the physical plates are available, Florida drivers can still purchase a voucher in person at their local tax collector’s office. y. Vouchers are available for cars, trucks, RVs or boat trailers.