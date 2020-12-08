Blue Angels Announce 2022 Show Schedule

December 8, 2020

The Blue Angels on Tuesday announced their 2022 show schedule.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 63 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2022. That includes a return to a two-day show on Pensacola Beach July 9-10 and homecoming at NAS Pensacola November 11-12.

For their 75th anniversary in 2021, the Blue Angels have shows previously scheduled July 10 on Pensacola Beach and November 5-6 for their traditional homecoming at NAS Pensacola.

