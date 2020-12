Beulah Christmas Parade Held Sunday

Santa Claus was the star attraction in the Beulah Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon.

The parade rolled from the Escambia Equestrian Center and traveled through Beulah, including down Mobile Highway, Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road.

Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Rudolph, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Beulah Fire Department and others took part in the parade.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.