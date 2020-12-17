Alabama Police Chase Ends With Crash Across State Line In Florida

December 17, 2020

An Alabama police chase ended with a vehicle crash across the state line in Florida Thursday afternoon near Bratt.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office was pursuing the vehicle south on Florida Highway when the driver wrecked, according to Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson.

Jackson said occupants in the vehicle were burglary suspects, and he confirmed that a handgun was found in the vehicle following the crash. No one was transported to the hospital, but at least one suspect was likely being transported to jail.

The wreck happened when the driver attempted to turn onto Old Bratt Road while being pursued and lost control. The Hyundai Sonata crossed over the centerline into Florida and hit into a power pole before the vehicle came to rest in a field in Florida. (The first photo below shows the scene just moments after the crash.)

The wreck downed Escambia River Electric Cooperative lines across North Highway 99 in Florida.

Further details on this developing story were not available as the investigations continued.

The Atmore Police Department, ASAP Ambulance, Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office and Alabama State Troopers also responded to the incident. Alabama troopers were working the traffic crash since the driver lost control in Alabama before the vehicle entered Florida.

The road on which the driver lost control sits on the state line. The westbound lane of the roadway is named Old Bratt Road and is considered to be in Alabama, while the eastbound lane is considered to be in Florida and is named State Line Road.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

