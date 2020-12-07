60 Apply For The Escambia County Fire Chief Job

There were 60 people that applied to be the next Escambia County fire chief.

The job has been open for well over a year. The county’s last fire chief, Rusty Nail, was hired in April 2018 and submitted his resignation about a year later.

A selection is not expected until early 2021.

“They are reviewing applications and there will be several rounds of interview,” Escambia County spokesperson Laura Coale said.

In alphabetical order, the 60 applicants for chief of Escambia Fire Rescue are: