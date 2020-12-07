60 Apply For The Escambia County Fire Chief Job

December 7, 2020

There were 60 people that applied to be the next Escambia County fire chief.

The job has been open for well over a year. The county’s last fire chief, Rusty Nail, was hired in April 2018 and submitted his resignation about a year later.

A selection is not expected until early 2021.

“They are reviewing applications and there will be several rounds of interview,” Escambia County spokesperson Laura Coale said.

In alphabetical order, the 60 applicants for chief of Escambia Fire Rescue are:

  1. Michael A. Aaron
  2. Daniel Augustus Akerman
  3. William D. Austin, Jr.
  4. Michael Joseph Bailey
  5. Christopher L. Balassone
  6. William D. Beaty, Jr.
  7. Greg Benson
  8. James C. Bird
  9. Richard C. Bode
  10. Joshua E. Brown
  11. John G. Brubaker
  12. Roger Keith Burton
  13. Raymond W. Canafax
  14. Craig Carr
  15. Donald S. Collins
  16. Clinton Cooke
  17. Larry James Couch
  18. Thomas H. Croteau
  19. Richard Shannon Draper
  20. Walter G. Ebbert, IV
  21. Mark Ellis
  22. Ian Emmons
  23. William Ervin
  24. John P. Flick
  25. Christopher Michael Gerwick
  26. Jeremiah A. Gilley
  27. Joseph A. Glover
  28. Christopher L. Hatch
  29. James A. Hinton
  30. Walter H. Hower
  31. Trenton D. Kleinow
  32. Dale Kyrouac
  33. Joshua D. Luke
  34. Greg W. Main
  35. Jerry L. Marrison
  36. Brian D. Mayo
  37. Stephen W. McBride
  38. Robert McGilloway
  39. Robert D. Metzger
  40. Thomas J. Moran
  41. Michael C. Morton
  42. Michael P. Osman
  43. James Pribble
  44. John R. Schleicher
  45. Blain A. Schumacher
  46. Randall E. Sides
  47. Jeffery H. Sinclair
  48. Daniel R. Spillman
  49. Ellison L. Stearns
  50. James A. Stillwagon, II
  51. LeAnn Tacon
  52. James W. Tobin
  53. David M. Torsell
  54. William D. Vinyard
  55. Michael J. Vogel
  56. Jason G. Wallace
  57. Loren Shawn Whittington
  58. Robert L. Wirtz
  59. Maurice A. Witt
  60. Scott Wolfe

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by Jane · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 