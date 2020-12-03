$3K Reward Offered For ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Man Wanted In Santa Rosa County

December 26, 2020

A $3,000 reward is being offered for  a wanted man the Santa Rosa County Sherriff’s Office says should be considered armed and dangerous.

Arthur Lee Cheever, 28, has outstanding warrants for:

  • grand theft up to $10,000
  • reckless driving with damage to person and property
  • fleeing/eluding law enforcement
  • driving while license suspended – subsequent offense
  • vop: obstruct criminal investigation (3 counts)
  • possession of controlled substance (3 counts)
  • possession of marijuana over 20 grams (3 counts)
  • petit theft (3rd conviction) (3 counts)
  • use of anti-shoplifting device (3 counts)

Cheever is a white male about 5’10” tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The SRSO said if you know his whereabouts, don’t approach him. Instead, call Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP (7867) or your law enforcement agency.

Written by William Reynolds 

 