10,000 Pound Food Giveaway Held In Walnut Hill

A 10,000 pound food giveaway will be held Saturday in Walnut Hill.

The drive-thru event was held by Justified Incarcerated Ministries, Pensacola Caring Hearts and Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The event was originally planned for the Walnut Hill Community Center, but was moved on Saturday to Walnut Hill’s Bradberry Park.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.