Walnut Hill VFD Annual Fish Fry Is Saturday

November 6, 2020

The Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department will host their 51st annual fish fry on Saturday.

The fish fry will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Fire Station at 7760 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School.

Plates will be $8 each with a choice of catfish fillets or grilled chicken, plus baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, bread and cake. There will also be drawing for door prizes beginning at 1 p.m.

OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be on site for blood donations.

Pictured: The 2019 Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department fish fry. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

