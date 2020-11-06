Tate High Volleyball Wins Inaugural Escambia County Championship

November 6, 2020

The Tate High School Lady Aggies won the inaugural Escambia County Championship over Washington High School.

The championship tournament was established to for volleyball teams that had their regular seasons shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aggies were 6-11 headed into the contest, while the Wildcats were 6-11.

On Tuesday, Washington defeated Pensacola High, and Tate beat West Florida to advance to the finals.

Photos by Crystal Tolbert for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

