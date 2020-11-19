Tate High School Mens Soccer Senior Spotlight

November 19, 2020

Tate High School Mens varsity soccer opened their 2020 season with a 7-0 win over Pensacola High School.

And 2020 promises to be an exciting season for the returning senior varsity players.

Logan Tyree #7 is a four-year varsity starter. Tyree plays on the Gulf Coast Texans club team, as well as the Pensacola FC NPSL team.

Calen Arnevik #6 is also a 4-year varsity player. Arnevik once a Gulf Coast Texans player now plays for Bay Side as well as being the starting kicker for Tate Varsity football.

Owen Jacobs #2 has been in the program for 4 years. Jacobs plays for the Gulf Coast Texans and has already committed to playing soccer next season for Belhaven University.

Caleb Thompson #1 is another four-year veteran to Tate soccer and is goal keeper Caleb plays for the Gulf Coast Texans, Pensacola FC and has also committed to playing soccer next year at Belhaven University.

Nathan Bailey #10 brought his skills to the varsity team the year he arrived in Pensacola as a sophomore. Bailey too plays for both the Gulf Coast Texans and Pensacola FC.

Tate will host Pace High Friday. Junior varsity begins at 5:30 p.m., and varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. at Ashton Brosnaham Park.  Click or tap here to purchase tickets.

Submitted information for NorthEscambia.com.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 