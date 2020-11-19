Tate High School Mens Soccer Senior Spotlight

Tate High School Mens varsity soccer opened their 2020 season with a 7-0 win over Pensacola High School.

And 2020 promises to be an exciting season for the returning senior varsity players.

Logan Tyree #7 is a four-year varsity starter. Tyree plays on the Gulf Coast Texans club team, as well as the Pensacola FC NPSL team.

Calen Arnevik #6 is also a 4-year varsity player. Arnevik once a Gulf Coast Texans player now plays for Bay Side as well as being the starting kicker for Tate Varsity football.

Owen Jacobs #2 has been in the program for 4 years. Jacobs plays for the Gulf Coast Texans and has already committed to playing soccer next season for Belhaven University.

Caleb Thompson #1 is another four-year veteran to Tate soccer and is goal keeper Caleb plays for the Gulf Coast Texans, Pensacola FC and has also committed to playing soccer next year at Belhaven University.

Nathan Bailey #10 brought his skills to the varsity team the year he arrived in Pensacola as a sophomore. Bailey too plays for both the Gulf Coast Texans and Pensacola FC.

Tate will host Pace High Friday. Junior varsity begins at 5:30 p.m., and varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. at Ashton Brosnaham Park. Click or tap here to purchase tickets.

