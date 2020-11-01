Strong Cold Front Bringing Overnight Lows In The 40s

A strong cold front will bring a mix of suns and clouds along with breezy conditions on Sunday. It will turn a bit chilly Sunday night with lows in the 40s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76