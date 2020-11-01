Strong Cold Front Bringing Overnight Lows In The 40s

November 1, 2020

A strong cold front will bring a mix of suns and clouds along with breezy conditions on Sunday. It will turn a bit chilly Sunday night with lows in the 40s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 