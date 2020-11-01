Strong Cold Front Bringing Overnight Lows In The 40s
November 1, 2020
A strong cold front will bring a mix of suns and clouds along with breezy conditions on Sunday. It will turn a bit chilly Sunday night with lows in the 40s.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76
