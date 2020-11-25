Peggy Jo Hodge

November 25, 2020

Peggy Jo Hodge, went to her heavenly home on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born on October 17, 1935 in Maplesville, Alabama.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Jack Hodge, one son Aaron Hodge, mother and father, David and Susan Fox, three brothers Lawrence, Benjamin, and Edward Fox.

Peggy was a very loving and compassionate mother. She loved to travel, fish, and bowl, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with family. She was the past recipient high scorer award in bowling, and served as past president of the PTA, and volunteer of the year for Molino Elementary School in the 1980’s.

Peggy is survived by her loving children, Susan McCrory (Kenny) Jackie Hodge (Lynn), David Hodge (Vicky), Grandchildren, Naomi, Jeremiah, Jacob, Melissa, Amanda, Derek, Lane, and seven Great Children.

The family wishes to thank TLC Caregivers and Hospice nurse Annabelle for the loving care and compassion for our mother.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Windy Hill Baptist Church and Covenant Care.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 