Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Two Vehicles On Highway 29 At West Roberts

A 29-year old Pensacola man was killed when he was struck by two vehicles Friday night on Highway 29 at West Roberts Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said both vehicles were northbound on Highway 29 in the outside lane with the pedestrian was walking from the should into the roadway at 6:36 p.m. Troopers said he walked into the path of a SUV driven by a 50-year old Brewton man. The pedestrian was then hit by a box truck driven by a 23-year old Cantonment man.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Escambia County EMS. The other two drivers were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.