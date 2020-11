One Injured In Wreck Involving Escambia County Vehicle

One person was reported to be injured in an Old Chemstrand wreck involving an Escambia County vehicle Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. near Pauline Street.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released the cause of the accident or said which driver was at fault.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.