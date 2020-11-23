One Injured In Two Vehicle Rollover Crash In Cantonment

One person was injured in a two vehicle rollover crash Monday afternoon in Cantonment.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at South Highway 97 and West Kingsfield Road. One person was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.