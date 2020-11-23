One Injured In Two Vehicle Rollover Crash In Cantonment
November 23, 2020
One person was injured in a two vehicle rollover crash Monday afternoon in Cantonment.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at South Highway 97 and West Kingsfield Road. One person was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
There are no bad roads just bad idiot drivers
If you want to see some high speed driving just come to Sunshine Hill Rd. or head over to Jacks Branch Rd. Better yet take Hwy 97 to Atmore.
The infrastructure is not keeping up with the progress of time. 1950’s road engineering in 2020. Drivers these days overall don’t know how to adapt so these mishaps continue.
I don’t know what it’s going to take for the county to put a stop light in that intersection. Also people just don’t know how to drive the speed limit around this area. I use to live off kingsfield. The amount of speeders is insane on that road. Can’t believe they built an Elem school there with how bad that road is.