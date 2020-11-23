Northview NJROTC Places In Escarosa Area 8 Drill Meet

November 23, 2020

The Northview High School NJROTC took part in the Escarosa Area 8 Drill Meet in Milton  over the weekend.

Northview received third place trophies in unarmed basic drill, unarmed exhibition drill, color guard and the 16×100 relay.

“This was the first meet for nearly half of our cadets,” Chief Jeffrey Simpkins said.  ”Not a bad day for our first time out this year, especially in a field loaded with four former Navy National champions.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 