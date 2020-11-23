Northview NJROTC Places In Escarosa Area 8 Drill Meet
November 23, 2020
The Northview High School NJROTC took part in the Escarosa Area 8 Drill Meet in Milton over the weekend.
Northview received third place trophies in unarmed basic drill, unarmed exhibition drill, color guard and the 16×100 relay.
“This was the first meet for nearly half of our cadets,” Chief Jeffrey Simpkins said. ”Not a bad day for our first time out this year, especially in a field loaded with four former Navy National champions.”
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
