Navy Releases Report On NAS Pensacola Shooting, Says Shooter ‘Self-Radicalized’ In ‘Toxic’ Climate

The U.S. Navy has released their investigative report into the deadline December 2019 terrorist attack at NAS Pensacola.

An armed Lt. Mohammad Saeed Al-Shamrani, an international flight student from Saudi Arabia, entered the Naval Aviation Schools Command building about 6:40 a.m. He killed three sailors and injured five additional military and civilian personnel.

Al-Shamrani was shot and killed by an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Ensign Joshua K. Watson, Airman Mohammed S. Haitham and Airman Apprentice Cameron S. Walters were dead.

The 260 page report found “the self-radicalization of 2nd Lt. Al-Shamrani was the primary cause of this fatal attack. However, his actions and behaviors, along with the organizational environment inherent in the aviation pipeline, likely increased his probability of committing an insider attack.”

“Military leaders, government employees, contracted employees, peers and civilians knew of isolated events and indicators, but all remained unaware of a complete picture of 2nd Lt. Al-Shamrani’s potential threat indicators,” the report states. “Based upon the information available at the time, no one person or organization knew or could have known 2nd Lt. Al-Shamrani would attack active duty service members and civilians.”

An instructor at Training Wing 6 witnessed Al-Shamrani applying to purchase a gun used in the attack, the report states. The purchase of the gun was legal, but Al-Shamrani violated Navy regulations for International Military Students (IMS). The report continues that the instructor did not report the incident because he was unaware of the policy violation.

The investigation found there was “an adverse microclimate for all students as NASC”, and international students were subjected to “derogatory and sometimes abusive comments as well as humiliating public reprimands.” Military and civilian leaders aware of the complaints did not take steps to correct the toxic climate, investigators found.

“In addition, 2nd Lt. Al-Shamrani likely faced additional personal and professional stressors due to a language barrier, cultural differences, and the rigor of high-risk aviation training and academics,” the report states. “Mitigating these individual risk factors may not have stopped 2nd Lt. Al-Shamrani from evolving into a hostile insider threat, yet they may have lessened his cumulative load of stress, pressure and anger.”

But the stress triggers were not unique to Al-Shamrani.

“In the absence of proactive leadership, positive command climates and personalized risk management, they may also apply equally to our own Sailors and civilian personnel,” the report states.

The report found that “current technology is unable to effectively monitor social media”, such as the jihadist, anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli rhetoric found on Al-Shamrani’s social media accounts.

Pictured top: The scene outside Building 633 as law enforcement responds to a terrorist attack on December 6, 2019. NorthEscambia.com exclusive photo.