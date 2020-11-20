Molino Convicted Felon Charged After Allegedly Pawning Shotgun

November 20, 2020

A convicted felon from Molino is facing was arrested after allegedly pawning a shotgun.

Alexander George Deloach, 24, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, DeLoach pawned a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun at Cash America Pawn on Nine Mile Road for $100. Surveillance video showed Deloach enter the store with the shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle and a chainsaw before exiting the store with the rifle. A pawn shop employee told deputies that they would not take the rusted rifle due to its poor condition.

The fingerprint on the pawn ticket was that of Deloach, according to an arrest report.

Court records show Deloach has a previous felony conviction for fleeing and eluding from law enforcement.

Deloach was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 