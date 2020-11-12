Jay Fire Department’s New Engine 27 Is Now In Service

November 12, 2020

The Jay Fire Department’s new Engine 27 is now in service and running calls.

The Pierce Saber Chassis truck has a 1,000 gallon tank and a variety of rescue and firefighting equipment.

In addition to answering calls in the Jay area, the Jay Fire Department also responds toother districts in Santa Rosa County and mutual aid calls in northern Escambia County in Florida including Century, and Escambia County in Alabama including Flomaton.

