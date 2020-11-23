Gulf Power Foundation Contributes Nearly $100,000 To Community Organizations

November 23, 2020

The Gulf Power Foundation recently awarded nearly $100,000 to local charitable or nonprofit organizations to support our communities throughout Northwest Florida.

“Gulf Power is proud to support the communities in which we live and work, and our quarterly grants through the Gulf Power Foundation help build strong and sustainable communities here in our region,” said Sandy Sims, executive director for the Gulf Power Foundation. “Our mission at the Foundation is to improve the lives of Northwest Florida residents, and during difficult and uncertain times like we currently face, we are honored to be able to give back to others through these grants.”

Recent quarterly grant recipients for the region are:

  • Bay Youth Summer Work Foundation – $3,000
  • Every Child A Reader in Escambia – $3,800
  • Florida Insititute for Human and Machine Cognition – $8,500
  • Food4Kids – $10,000
  • Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders – $12,000
  • Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center – $5,315
  • Studer Community Institute – $5,000

In addition, the Gulf Power Foundation awarded two other grants in partnership with its parent company’s charitable foundation, the NextEra Energy Foundation:

  • Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast – $37,500
  • Boys & Girls Club of Bay County – $12,500

The Gulf Power Foundation has operated for 30 years as an independent 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, partnering and investing in communities throughout Northwest Florida. The Foundation is one of the region’s largest corporate foundations, funded entirely through resources independent of Gulf Power’s customers.

