Garcon Point Toll Suspended Another 30 Days As Pensacola Bay Bridge Repairs Continue

November 14, 2020

The toll on the Garcon Point Bridge has been extended another 30 days until Sunday, December 13.

The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally.

Meanwhile, repairs are continuing on the Pensacola Bay Bridge, which was damaged by barges belonging to bridge contractor Skanska during Hurricane Sally.

Three bridge contractors mobilized by FDOT are working around the clock, focusing their efforts at the outermost spans of the bridge to facilitate construction and minimize impacts to the existing structure. To date, more than 300 additional workers have been brought in to increase resources for demolition and reconstruction, salvage and pile operations, and concrete fabrication.

FDOT has approved multiple construction design plans and is reviewing additional design plans for the permanent repairs that address the reconstruction of spans for the bridge and reestablishment of four lanes of traffic on the bridge at the same condition as expected for new construction. The fabrication of multiple concrete piles, piers, and beams continues in preparation for reconstruction. The inventory of concrete piles and beams continues to increase with production coming from the Pensacola precast yard and a facility in Tampa.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 