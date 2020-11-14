Garcon Point Toll Suspended Another 30 Days As Pensacola Bay Bridge Repairs Continue

The toll on the Garcon Point Bridge has been extended another 30 days until Sunday, December 13.

The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally.

Meanwhile, repairs are continuing on the Pensacola Bay Bridge, which was damaged by barges belonging to bridge contractor Skanska during Hurricane Sally.

Three bridge contractors mobilized by FDOT are working around the clock, focusing their efforts at the outermost spans of the bridge to facilitate construction and minimize impacts to the existing structure. To date, more than 300 additional workers have been brought in to increase resources for demolition and reconstruction, salvage and pile operations, and concrete fabrication.

FDOT has approved multiple construction design plans and is reviewing additional design plans for the permanent repairs that address the reconstruction of spans for the bridge and reestablishment of four lanes of traffic on the bridge at the same condition as expected for new construction. The fabrication of multiple concrete piles, piers, and beams continues in preparation for reconstruction. The inventory of concrete piles and beams continues to increase with production coming from the Pensacola precast yard and a facility in Tampa.