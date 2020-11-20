Friday Night High School Football Playoff Schedule

Here is the schedule for tonight’s high school football playoff games:

FLORIDA

1A Region Semifinal

Vernon at Northview, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Baker, 7:30 p.m.

3A Region Semifinal

Pensacola Catholic at Florida University HS, 7:30 pm (EST)

5A Quarterfinal

West Florida at Tallahassee Rickards, 7:30 pm (EST)

Suwannee at Pine Forest 7:30 p.m.

6A Quarterfinal

Escambia at st, Augustine, 7:30 pm (EST)

ALABAMA

AISA Class 2A Championship