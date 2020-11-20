Friday Night High School Football Playoff Schedule
November 20, 2020
Here is the schedule for tonight’s high school football playoff games:
FLORIDA
1A Region Semifinal
- Vernon at Northview, 7 p.m.
- Freeport at Baker, 7:30 p.m.
3A Region Semifinal
- Pensacola Catholic at Florida University HS, 7:30 pm (EST)
5A Quarterfinal
- West Florida at Tallahassee Rickards, 7:30 pm (EST)
- Suwannee at Pine Forest 7:30 p.m.
6A Quarterfinal
- Escambia at st, Augustine, 7:30 pm (EST)
ALABAMA
AISA Class 2A Championship
- Escambia Academy vs. Chambers, 3:30 p.m. Cramton Bowl, Montgomery
