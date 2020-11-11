Former Ernest Ward Middle Band Director Sentenced To Prison On Child Sex Charge

A former band director at Ernest Ward Middle School has been sentenced to state prison on a child sex charge.

James David McAllister entered a plea to one count of traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct. He was designated as a sexual predator and sentenced to 24 months in prison to be followed by 12 months of sex offender probation.

McAllister, age 35 of Cantonment, was the band and chorus director at Ernest Ward Middle School. McAllister led the music departments at the school in Walnut Hill during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years.

He reportedly interned or completed his student teaching at Bailey Middle School prior to his tenure at Ernest Ward.

The charge against McAllister was in no way connected to his employment or time at Ernest Ward Middle School.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office undercover “Operation Rotten Pumpkin” ended with the arrest of McAllister and six other men in November 2019.

While chatting with McAllister using the app “Meet Me’, an ECSO investigator clearly identified herself as a 14-year old female. In graphic detail, McAllister stated he wanted to have sexual intercourse with the girl.

McAllister asked for and received the address to meet what he thought was the underage girl at a local hotel. He was instead met by the SWAT team and deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured above and below: James McAllister leads the Ernest Ward Middle School band and chorus during a Christmas program December 16, 2016. Pictured bottom: McAllister leads the entire Ernest Ward Middle School student body in Christmas carols on December 16, 2016. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.