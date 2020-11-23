Florida Thanksgiving Gas Prices Set To Be Lowest In 12 Years

November 23, 2020

The average fuel price in Florida was up four cents last week, setting up the lowest Thanksgiving price in more than a decade.

Drivers across the state are paying an average price of $2.03 per gallon. Sunday’s state average is 7 cents less than a month ago, and 34 cents less than this time last year.

A gallon of regular unleaded averaged $2.09 Sunday night in Escambia County, down just a penny from one week ago. A low of $1.97 could be found on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while the discount warehouse clubs in Pensacola bottomed out at $1.83 Sunday night.

“Drivers are likely to find the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in 12 years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are inching higher, due to vaccine news, but reports of rising cases of coronavirus should prevent any significant gains at the pump.”

