Firefighters Responded To Cotton Picker Fire

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to a cotton picker fire in field in Bratt near the Florida/Alabama state line early Wednesday evening.

The smoldering cotton picker was located about a half mile off Morton Road in a field south of State Line Road. There were no injuries reported.

The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.